DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 02/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.7039 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7082066 CODE: AEMD =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 92833 EQS News ID: 1165448 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)