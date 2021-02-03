DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 02/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.7118 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40477596 CODE: AASU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 92821 EQS News ID: 1165436 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 03, 2021 04:16 ET (09:16 GMT)