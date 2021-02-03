The world's first Causal AI platform, created by deep-tech scaleup causaLens, is being leveraged by financial services companies (including Aviva Investors, 2IQ, TIAA, CLS Group and a plethora of prominent hedge funds), to automatically extract valuable causal insights from financial data and boost the profitability of their trading strategies.

The financial services industry relies on understanding the true drivers of dynamic markets, but current AI systems can only identify correlations. These 'curve-fitting' machines are not scalable, require expensive and hard-to-hire teams of data scientists, offer limited explainability and ultimately do not work well for financial markets.

Causal AI is a completely new kind of machine learning (ML), which brings us one step closer to truly intelligent machines. It can understand cause and effect, intuitively incorporate human knowledge, design optimal interventions and imagine counterfactual scenarios all of which help drive strategy and decision making. Furthermore, it displays superior performance on conventional prediction tasks, having been proven to adapt three times quicker to new market conditions than current ML technology.

Michael Grady, Head of Investment Strategy and Chief Economist at Aviva Investors explains the asset management company's work with causaLens: "Causal AI plays an ever more important role in our investment analysis. It empowers our strategists and portfolio managers to generate alpha by identifying new causal relationships in economic, financial and alternative data, with sophisticated, adaptive and explainable models that don't suffer from overfitting."

Masami Johnston, Head of Information Services at CLS Group explained: "Causal AIenables us to identify significant and unexpected changes in key factors associated with the FX markets, enabling quick reactions to market conditions and enhancing investing strategies."

Darko Matovski, CEO and Co-Founder of causaLens commented: "We pioneered automated machine learning (AutoML) for time-series data in 2017 and brought immense value to our clients in terms of performance and cost savings. We are proud to have now brought the next level of intelligence to the market. Counterfactual and interventional reasoning, unique features of Causal AI, allow our clients to reach a higher level of automation and intelligence than was previously possible, leading to superior ROI. We have also extended our offering beyond time-series data."

Further use cases, whitepapers and demonstrations of Causal AI can be found on causaLens' new website.

