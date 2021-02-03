

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes euro area flash consumer and producer price figures. Economists forecast consumer prices to rise 0.5 percent annually in January, in contrast to a fall of 0.3 percent in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro slipped against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 126.36 against the yen, 1.0810 against the franc, 1.2026 against the greenback and 0.8812 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de