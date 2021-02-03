

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices rose unexpectedly in January, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 0.2 percent decline in December. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food rose to 0.7 percent in January from 0.6 percent in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in January.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.5 percent annually in January, after a 0.3 percent decline in the prior month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, HICP fell 1.1 percent in January. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent fall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de