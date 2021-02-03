IncellDx Files Patent for COVID Long Hauler Index and Active COVID-19 Severity Score

Company launches www.covidlonghaulers.com website to facilitate immune profiling and therapy

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IncellDx, a leading precision medicine diagnostics company, has filed patents for algorithms identifying immunologic profiles unique to COVID long haulers and patients with severe COVID.

IncellDx has developed and patented two distinct algorithms using machine learning, built on a tailored panel of cytokines and chemokines specific for abnormalities in cytokine storm conditions and in chronic COVID patients (often referred to as COVID "long haulers"). These have been submitted for publication (pre-print available through BioRx https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.16.423122v1).

The first algorithm generates a severity score based on analysis of hundreds of COVID-19 patients spanning the spectrum of disease severity from mild to critical. The second algorithm derived from the same cytokine/chemokine immune panel, demonstrates that the immunology of long haulers is distinct from active COVID-19. This objective algorithm offers the opportunity for precision medicine to be used by physicians as a guide in the care of COVID-19 patients.

Bruce Patterson, M.D., CEO of IncellDx, commented that "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, IncellDx has led the way in using biomarkers to develop precision medicine approaches to therapy including the post-COVID-19 long haulers. A recent preprint of a meta-analysis suggests as many as 80% of individuals infected by COVID-19 may have at least one symptom long after infection."

IncellDx, in collaboration with Drs. Ram Yogendra and Purvi Parikh, launched the website www.covidlonghaulers.com on January 29, 2021. The site will serve as a resource for patients and clinicians who are dealing with the long-term complications of COVID-19. The new COVID long hauler index and severity score will likely play an important role in providing clinicians with immunological information that will aid them in caring for these patients.

Ram Yogendra, M.D. of the ECA Wellness Center, said that "through our research on chronic COVID, we recognize that there is a significant group of patients who have debilitating symptoms and complications weeks and months after the initial infection. We believe our long hauler index and treatment center are key steps in addressing this growing public health crisis."

Purvi Parikh, M.D., Immunologist, Allergist and COVID -19 researcher, stated that "as with everything in this pandemic, many of the devastating and long-term side effects of this virus are mysterious and uncertain. So much attention is paid to the death rate, but we are missing those whose quality of life has been completely changed by this terrible virus. I am happy we are at the start of a journey to help find answers for these COVID patients who continue to struggle months later. "

About IncellDx

IncellDx, Inc., located in San Carlos, California, is a single-cell, molecular diagnostics company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare, one cell at a time. By combining molecular diagnostics with high throughput cellular analysis, the company's focus is on critical life threatening diseases in the areas of COVID-19, infectious disease and oncology/immuno-oncology, i.e., cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, breast and prostate cancers.

CONTACT: Chris Meda, 650-777-7630