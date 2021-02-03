

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon unveiled a proposed design for the second phase of its Arlington, Virginia headquarters, which includes sustainable buildings surrounded by nature.



The technology giant submitted its development plans for new construction for HQ2, designed by architecture firm NBBJ.



According to the company, Arlington headquarters is a long-term investment, with commitment to create 25,000 jobs and $2.5 billion investment in Arlington over the next decade.



The e-commerce giant began construction at PenPlace campus - the name of the site- in last January. Amazon HQ2 was announced in September 2017 as an expansion of the existing headquarters in Seattle, Washington.



The company now said the work continues under extraordinary health and safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis, even though many of its employees are now working from home.



Amazon has more than 1,600 employees in Arlington, and over 600 jobs are now open. The company said it continues to hire in the county.



The proposed plans for the site include three 22-story sustainable buildings with 2.8 million square feet of new office space.



Further, The Helix at Arlington headquarters will offer a variety of alternative work environments for Amazon employees amidst lush gardens and flourishing trees native to the region.



The company plans to offer public tours of The Helix several weekends a month.



In addition, a variety of inviting open spaces totaling more than 2.5 acres will be accessible for public use.



An all-electric central heating and cooling system that will run on 100 percent renewable energy from a solar farm will align with Amazon's Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040.



The new buildings are designed to be LEED Platinum, the highest certification for a sustainable development issued by the U.S. Green Building Council.



