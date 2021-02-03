

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate remained stable in January, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.8 percent in January. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.



The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labor market in January, the agency said.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed rose to 142,200 persons in January from 140,000 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, increased to 15.7 percent in January from 15.5 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de