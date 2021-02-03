Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
03.02.2021 | 12:46
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 2

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at
close of business on 2 February 2021 were:

177.73p Capital only
178.57p Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 27th November 2020,
the Company has 79,784,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,577,261
which are held in treasury.
© 2021 PR Newswire
