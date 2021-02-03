

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production rose at a softer pace in December, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in December, after a 1.5 percent growth in November.



On a yearly basis, industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 4.7 percent in December, after a 3.1 percent decline in the previous month.



Manufacturing output gained 5.1 percent annually in December and rose 0.2 percent from the previous month.



Production in mining and quarrying output rose 15.2 percent yearly, while those of electricity and gas supply declined 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

