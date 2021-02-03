Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
03.02.2021 | 12:52
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s) 

ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND (RUSB) 
ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Feb-2021 / 12:20 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND 
DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.39130000 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 769000 
CODE: RUSB 
ISIN: LU1483649825 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           LU1483649825 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           RUSB 
Sequence No.:   92850 
EQS News ID:    1165512 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 06:20 ET (11:20 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.