MJ Biotech, Inc., Delivers Samples of Covid-19 Rapid Test Kits to Multiple Buyers In Africa

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:MJTV), is pleased to announce, samples of the Covid-19 Rapid Test Kits have been shipped and will arrive this week in The Republic of Namibia. in Southern Africa.

Our MJTV Africa sales representative, Invest Africa Global, LLC (IAG), is now expected to finalize the initial orders for the Covid-19 Rapid Test Kits.

Having the samples delivered to the potential buyers was the final step in securing the initial orders for the product. After the first transactions are completed, a seamless process will be in place to be able to move quickly on the numerous MJTV global and domestic transactions.

IAG will be representing MJ Biotech in multiple jurisdictions on the African Continent. They already has secured several potential business opportunities and enthusiasm for the Covid-19 Antibody Test Kit.

For additional information please contact us at info@mjbiotech.us.

Safe Harbor Statement: Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. MJ Biotech Inc. does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will MJ Biotech. Inc. and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

