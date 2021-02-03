

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $191.5 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $162.5 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $190.5 million or $2.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.99 billion from $1.77 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $190.5 Mln. vs. $146.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.27 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q4): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

