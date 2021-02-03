

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $283 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $230 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $319 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $4.2 billion from $3.6 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $319 Mln. vs. $296 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $4.2 Bln vs. $3.6 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

