

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc confirmed Wednesday its fiscal 2021 earnings view after reporting slight organic growth in its third-quarter service revenues supported by Germany. However, total revenues in the quarter declined, despite record data traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis.



Vodafone shares were gaining around 5 percent in London trading and around 4 percent in pre-market activity on Nasdaq.



Nick Read, Group Chief Executive, stated that the company returned to service revenue growth in the quarter as a result of the continued commercial momentum across its business, including its largest market Germany.



Read said, 'Our good trading performance underscores our confidence in the outlook for the full year. We have made further progress on our strategic priorities, including the IPO of Vantage Towers in early 2021, which remains firmly on track and will now include our 50 percent shareholding in the UK towers joint venture with Telefonica.'



For fiscal 2021, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA expected to be between 14.4 billion euros and 14.6 billion euros and free cash flow of at least 5 billion euros.



For the third quarter, total revenue declined 4.7 percent to 11.20 billion euros from 11.75 billion euros last year. Organically, revenues edged down 0.3 percent.



Total service revenue was 9.36 billion euros, down 3.9 percent on a reported basis, but up 0.4 percent organically. In the preceding second quarter, organic service revenue edged down 0.4 percent.



Total Europe revenues declined 2.4 percent to 7.40 billion euros. However, Germany's service revenue growth was 1 percent on a reported basis as well as organically, with growth across all segments in the market.



Service revenue of Vodacom grew 3.3 percent and Other Markets increased 12.3 percent, both organically.



The company recorded strong demand for high-speed connectivity, with 330,000 NGN broadband customer additions in Europe during the quarter, bringing year-to-date total NGN additions to over 1.1 million.



In London, Vodafone shares were trading at 133.06 pence, up 4.4 percent.



In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares were trading at $18.28, up 4.2 percent.



