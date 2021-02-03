Technavio has been monitoring the automotive over-the-air updates market and it is poised to grow by 92.29 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 54% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive over-the-air updates market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the technology, the market saw maximum growth in the SOTA segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rising focus on intelligent transportation systems is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 54% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Airbiquity Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Aptiv Plc, BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, HERE Global BV, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by reduced vehicle recalls. However, rising complexity in automotive software architecture might challenge growth.
- How big is the European market?
Europe dominated the market with a 40% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbiquity Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Aptiv Plc, BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, HERE Global BV, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the reduced vehicle recalls will offer immense growth opportunities, rising complexity in automotive software architecture is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive over-the-air updates market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Over-the-air Updates Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Over-the-air Updates Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- SOTA
- FOTA
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Over-the-air Updates Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive over-the-air updates market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Over-the-air Updates Market Size
- Automotive Over-the-air Updates Market Trends
- Automotive Over-the-air Updates Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising focus on intelligent transportation systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Over-the-air Updates Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Over-the-air Updates Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive over-the-air updates market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive over-the-air updates market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive over-the-air updates market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive over-the-air updates market vendors
