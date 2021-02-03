Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV: FCO) (FSE: 7NQ) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the second diamond drill hole from the on-going 8,000 meter drill program on the Santa Maria Property in Parral, Mexico, with assays from two additional holes pending.

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As expected, the sulphide contents of the Santa Maria vein and structure has increased and intercepted over 10 ounces of silver over 6 meters. These exceptional high- grade results intercepted at -145 meters vertically below surface will be followed up by hole SM20-03 which was designed to hit the Santa Maria structure at a vertical depth of -350 meters below surface which will be the deepest hole ever drilled on the property."

Peter Hawley continues, "The data being obtained from this fence of drill holes will not only target adding silver ounces to the overall resource but also allow us to interpret and model the behavior of this robust mineralized system for future drill hole success."

Table 1: Drill Hole Intercepts

Hole No From (meters) To (meters) Width (meters) Au g/t Ag g/t SM20-002 150.40 156.40 6.00 0.54 323.88 Including 151.00 154.30 3.30 0.90 561.20 Including 151.00 151.90 0.90 0.84 156.00

151.90 153.00 1.10 0.74 822.00

153.00 154.30 1.10 1.06 621.00

Drill holes SM20-01, SM20-02 and SM20-03 are drilled on the same section with holes 02 and 03 targeting the sulphide intercept of the Santa Maria vein and structure, which is typically higher in grade due to metal values not being leached out by surface ground waters as commonly seen in oxide zones.

Drill hole SM20-02 was drilled at an angle of -65 degrees for a total hole depth of 232 meters. Drill hole SM20-03 was stationed 75 meters behind the drill station for holes 01-02 and drilled at an angle of -75 degrees for a total depth of 375 meters.

Plan View of Drill Station Locations over IP Anomalies and Underground Workings

Cross View of Drill Hole Intercepts

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Silver Gold represent core samples that have been sawn in half with half of the core sampled and submitted by Fabled Silver Gold staff directly to ALS Chemex, Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Silver Gold monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company to acquire the Santa Maria project, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

