GLI-19 and/or GLI-33 standards are recognized by multiple U.S. states and Canadian provinces

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) -FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary Askott Entertainment Inc., is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Gaming Laboratories International ("GLI"), to assess the Company's online betting offerings for compliance and certification with GLI-19 Standards for Interactive Gaming Systems ("GLI-19 Standards") and GLI-33 Standards for Event Wagering Systems ("GLI-33 Standards"). GLI is the largest and most widely accepted independent testing laboratory for iGaming and is trusted by gaming regulators to certify sports wagering and land-based gaming products worldwide.

With a presence in six continents, GLI provides high-quality compliance testing and certification services for gaming operators in over 480 jurisdictions worldwide. To complete GLI's assessment, FansUnite will undergo world-class testing procedures for its leading iGaming and sports betting solutions such as the Chameleon Gaming Platform and Askott Entertainment's suite of RNG games. The GLI-19 Standards and GLI-33 Standards certification will enable FansUnite to deliver its online gambling products to various States in the U.S. and Provinces in Canada that require gambling firms to be compliant with GLI standards. Any additional unique technical requirements that States and Provinces may require can be tested by GLI in parallel, making for the most efficient certification process and allowing for FansUnite to enter markets more expeditiously.

"We are pleased to announce that we are on track to complete regulatory procedures to distribute our wagering platforms within the North American market," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Our focus is to expand rapidly in the U.S. and Canada, and therefore, we are committed to obtaining favorable assessments from GLI in order to deliver our solutions to an expanded North American gaming market."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

