

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) said, for fiscal 2021, the company projects: adjusted net income per share in a range of $3.35 - $3.85; and net sales of $15.125 billion - $15.725 billion.



Fourth quarter adjusted net income per share was $1.13, which includes losses of approximately $0.16 from the performance of the Motional joint venture and $0.05 from the dilutive impacts of preferred shares, compared to profit of $1.15 per share, prior year.



GAAP revenue was $4.2 billion, an increase of 17% from the prior year period, despite global vehicle production growth of 2%. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures, revenue increased by 14% in the fourth quarter.



