

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) said that it expects 2021 earnings per share to be in the range of $7.50 to $7.90.



Excluding an estimated $0.15 per share impact of restructuring charges and other items, the company expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $7.65 to $8.05. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.31 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'As we enter 2021, we remain confident in our ability to continue to make progress toward our long-term goals, including consistent delivery of GDP+ growth and top-quartile return on capital,' said Mitch Butier, Chairman, President and CEO.



