Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC



NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 2 February 2021 was 354.07p (ex income) 356.69p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

03 February 2021