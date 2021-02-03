Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
03.02.2021 | 13:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fractal Gaming Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (37/21)

Listing of Fractal Gaming Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market 
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Fractal Gaming Group AB (publ), company
registration number 559080-2970, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market's listing requirements. 


Provided that Fractal Gaming Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading
of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of
trading is expected to be February 11, 2021. 

 As per today's date the company has 29 119 500 shares.

  Shares



Short name:                             FRACTL                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  29 119 500              
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                              SE0015504477            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                              1                       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                          215607                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:            559080-2970             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         First North STO/8       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                               SSME                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                       SEK                     
----------------------------------------------------------------



 Classification



Code  Name      
----------------
10    Technology
----------------
1010  Technology
----------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
