

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):



-Earnings: $5.76 million in Q4 vs. -$7.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.35 in Q4 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $27.07 million or $1.62 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.99 per share -Revenue: $69.99 million in Q4 vs. $27.00 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de