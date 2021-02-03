Fidelity Special Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

3 February 2021

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of January 2021, Fidelity Special Values PLC issued 1,909,440 ordinary shares from its Block Listing facilities dated 15 January 2019 and 14 December 2020.

No shares were repurchased into Treasury or for cancellation.

As at 31 January 2021, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 295,263,920 ordinary shares. There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 295,263,920.

The above figure (295,263,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834798