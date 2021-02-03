Givewith Announces Two Key Executive Appointments: Robert Casamento as President & Chief Acceleration Officer; Alan Mayer as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran business and technology leaders will drive sales and innovation to advance Givewith's business strategy.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Givewith, a technology company that makes it easy for companies to embed social impact into commerce, today announced it has appointed Robert Casamento as President & Chief Acceleration Officer and Alan Mayer as Chief Revenue Officer.

In this role, Casamento will lead Givewith's product team, strategy and vision. Casamento joined Givewith from Globality, where he helped build the world's first AI-Powered Smart Sourcing Platform. Casamento brings extensive experience pioneering and leading corporate strategy, product development, and technological innovation initiatives to Fortune 500s. He previously co-founded Deloitte and EY's global climate change and sustainability practices, was a member of the founding team at C3.ai, and the founding director of the World Economic Forum's Global Climate Change Initiatives.

"Social impact isn't a 'nice-to-have' anymore, it has reached a tipping point for society and leading businesses to be a 'must-have,'" said Casamento. "And no easy way exists for enterprises to simultaneously drive enterprise growth AND positive social and environmental outcomes. Givewith has found a way."

Mayer, in his role as Chief Revenue Officer, will continue his track-record of developing world-class sales teams to further evolve Givewith's global sales, sales marketing and customer success. Mayer joins Givewith after 21 years at Dell, where he most recently led global customer strategy and advocacy. Previously, Mayer held multiple sales and services leadership roles and has broad experience and success across sales, services, customer success and general management. Mayer has led Global teams serving mid-size businesses to the Global 500 as well as the public sector.

"I believe that technology and social impact can change the world," said Mayer. "I am looking forward to building on the great foundation at Givewith and accelerating the strategy to help companies around the world easily embed social impact into their business transactions."

"The need to embed social impact into core business operations is accelerating faster than ever before," said Paul Polizzotto, founder and CEO of Givewith. "I am thrilled to have these two exceptional leaders on our Executive team. Robert and Alan bring strong experience in business transformation, technology, and customer success helping contribute to Givewith's efforts to deliver substantial value to our customers, as they navigate their next stage of growth as organizations begin to embrace the evolution of an "impact economy.'"

To learn more about Givewith, visit www.givewith.com .

About Givewith

Givewith's mission is to help organizations grow by making it easy to embed social impact into commerce. Using Givewith's suite of "easy button" SaaS solutions, organizations can seamlessly embed impact programs into their existing business operations and initiatives, including sales, procurement, customer loyalty, HR and more. In turn creating additional value from existing business activities and generating new sources of funding for the world's most effective social and environmental impact initiatives. To learn more about how Givewith generates shared value for businesses, people and the planet, visit www.givewith.com.

