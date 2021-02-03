Combining Technology with Video Creates Sales & Marketing Champions

By harnessing relevant data, AI and machine learning, companies can ensure that personalization and automation are applied to achieve greater efficiencies, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing solution glut during the lockdown made it challenging for businesses to break through the clutter. Data, AI and automation have become must-have tools for marketers and companies to efficiently reach their target audience and form deeper, more personal connections. Video is emerging as a vital tool for creating unique and rich sales and customer experiences in the absence of face-to-face interactions. Videos have demonstrated their value in increasing response, engagement and close rates when used throughout the sales cycle.

Frost & Sullivan's thought leadership article, Accelerating Complex Sales Cycles with Video , highlights the latest best practices and trends in creating remarkable customer experiences. It includes key insights from industry leaders who have worked closely with businesses over the past six months, successfully leveraging the power of video.

Video marketing has helped leading companies in the B2B and B2C sectors prospect, connect and form lasting relations. Advanced video software is easy to use and can be seamlessly integrated into the sales cycle, particularly if it includes benefits like the ability to read a script on-screen while recording a video.

"Vidyard's video platform allows users to record videos directly through browser extensions and then simply insert them into an email," stated Tyler Lessard, Marketing | Vice President at Vidyard. "The company presents a range of video solutions that can be used across the sales cycle; these include introductory videos, prospecting sequence videos, video invitations to events, and other creative applications."

Video marketing can be used in applications beyond prospecting, in areas such as:

Maintaining customer relationships by creating quick videos for meeting follow-ups.

Enabling the sales team to effectively communicate the value of a product.

Guiding by having a subject-matter expert explain technical details that the prospects can refer to for internal reviews.

Following up on direct mail program gifts with an unboxing video showing the gift they received and a meeting request.

