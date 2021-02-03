Anzeige
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
03.02.21
15:45 Uhr
3,904 Euro
-0,027
-0,69 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9183,92216:01
3,9163,92016:01
Dow Jones News
03.02.2021 | 14:16
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
03-Feb-2021 / 13:44 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           TUI AG 
 
 Street:                         Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:                    30625 
 
 City:                           Hannover 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               Settlement of rights issue 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Citigroup Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 29 Jan 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                     0.002094245345 %                     0.26 %       0.26 %                           1099393634 
 
 Previous                          8.69 %                     0.30 %       8.99 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG000               0          23024         0.00 %            0 % 
 
 Total                     23024                   0.002094245345 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument           Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion           Voting rights Voting rights in 
                              date                     period                                absolute                % 
 
 Shares on Loan (right to                                                                     1734743           0.16 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                       Total                                  1734743           0.16 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 OTC Swap       01.04.2021 -                                   Cash                              1099194         0.10 % 
                27.02.2023 
 
 Warrants       16.12.2021                                     Cash                                  119            0 % 
 
                                                               Total                             1099313         0.10 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                          % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through    Total of both (if at 
                                       least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Citigroup Inc.                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Citigroup Global Markets                              %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Citigroup Financial Products                          %                                     %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Citigroup Global Markets                              %                                     %                       % 
 Holding Bahamas Limited 
 
 Citigroup Global Markets                              %                                     %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Citigroup Global Markets                              %                                     %                       % 
 Europe AG 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 02 Feb 2021 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           DE000TUAG000 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           TUI 
LEI Code:       529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   92851 
EQS News ID:    1165527 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 07:45 ET (12:45 GMT)

