Smilo app: The Smilo App, an App That Gives Users an Instant Oral Health Rating, is Officially Launched

For People Who are Reluctant to Visit Their Dentist, the Smilo App Will Help Put them in Charge of their Oral Health

SANDGATE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Dr. Padma Gadiyar, Australian Dentist and creator of the Smilo app, is pleased to announce the official launch of the innovative self-screening oral health tool.

To learn more about the Smilo app and how it works, and/or to download it to an iOS or Android smartphone, please visit https://www.smilo.ai/.

As Dr. Gadiyar knows quite well, Australians are not exactly eager to visit the dentist for regular cleanings and checkups. As the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has found, only half of Australians go to their dentist each year. Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people than ever are keeping up with these important appointments.

Dr. Gadiyar also understands how vital good oral care is to the overall health of the body. This is especially true for pregnant woman and those are battling cancer, diabetes and/or heart disease. In addition, people who are unhappy with the way their teeth look or feels tend to smile less and have may have low self-confidence and a poor self-image.

All of these factors inspired Dr. Gadiyar to create and launch the new Smilo app, which will give users a quick and painless way to evaluate the health of their teeth and gums-all from the comfort of home.

With a few photos, users can get an instant oral health rating. The free app is very user-friendly, Dr. Gadiyar noted, and will give a rating on a scale of 1 to 10. This score can be very useful because it will allow people to be aware of any unrecognized and hidden dental decay and gum disease.

The Smilo app also has a number of other innovative features, including the ability for people to design their own smile. Users can preview their dream smile in different shades to see which one will suit them the best.

"You don't have to lay behind in this technological world if your smile has become a reason to frown," Dr. Gadiyar noted, adding that the app will also feature a regularly-updated dental blog and an "Ask A Dentist" forum where people can discuss dental issues and concerns with experts in the field.

About the Smilo app:

The Smilo app was created by Dr. Padma Gadiyar, an Australian Dentist who saw the huge need for patients and dentists alike to use artificial intelligence to improve dental and oral health care services. For more information, please visit https://www.smilo.ai/.

Contact:

Aaron Wilkinson

Aaron@smilo.ai

0468561611

SOURCE: Smilo app

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627588/The-Smilo-App-an-App-That-Gives-Users-an-Instant-Oral-Health-Rating-is-Officially-Launched