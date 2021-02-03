

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $168 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197 million or $3.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $2.94 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $197 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.66 vs. $3.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.86 -Revenue (Q4): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year.



