Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - ,UAV Corp (OTC PINK: HTTI), ("UAV Corp " or the "Company") announces it has completed all necessary documentation, to qualify as a "Pink Current" company on OTC Markets. https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HTTI/overview

"In January we received notification from FINRA as to approval for our name change to UAV Corp and we will begin trading next week under the symbol UMAV. With our current filing and acceptance by OTC Markets has now completed the upgrade to current information. These changes better reflect the status and direction we are taking our company. We continue on our pathway forward, targeting new opportunities, improving our facilities and moving towards a launch of our first DATT airship later this year," stated Billy Robinson Chairman.

"The company is very well poised to achieve its goals objectives by bringing new advanced aviation manned and unmanned products near term to the global markets under a new "UMAV" symbol while adding shareholder value," stated Michael Lawson CEO.

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (HTTI) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communication Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at UAV Corp are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Airship and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management.

About R Squared Technologies, Inc.

R Squared Technologies, Inc., a technology company that has developed the SENTINEL a man portable communication network between wired and Wi-Fi enabled devices within a secure network. It can be used for both defense and emergency management applications. The SENTINEL provides an immediate command and control network and provides a communication solution in response to a variety of adverse circumstances, including severe weather, natural disasters, power outages or even a hostile attack.

About Skyborne Technology, Inc.

Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid and rigid airship design, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring and hybrid propulsion that have competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tether/airship designs. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida and owns the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:



UAV Corp

OTC: HTTI

Billy Robinson, Chairman

504-722-7402

brobinson@uavcorp.net

www.uavcorp.net

Deborah Cheek, Communications Director

850-588-1747

dcheek@uavcorp.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73550