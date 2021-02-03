Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Intrinsic ID, the world's leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP for embedded systems, today announced its 2020 business results and outlook for 2021, citing record revenue and customer growth. Year-over-year sales were up 36% percent, marking the highest annual revenue to date. The company signed 15 new licensing agreements, strengthening its position in key markets including government/defense and IoT while expanding into new, high-growth segments such as the data center and automotive. Intrinsic ID's QuiddiKey was recently chosen by Fungible to secure its data processing chips used in hyperscale datacenters (See separate news release).

Key Takeaways:

As COVID accelerates the move to the cloud, more sensitive and vital information is running on global networks, making security a major imperative.

Physically Unclonable Functions (PUF) technology is a strong foundation for hardware security.

Intrinsic ID has the longest track record of reliability in the industry, its PUF technology is used in 80 chip families from companies like NXP, Intel, Xilinx and Microsemi to secure more than 200 million devices.

About Intrinsic ID



Intrinsic ID is the world's leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip - from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs - and at any stage of a product's lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID security has been deployed and proven in millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, IoXt, and governments across the globe.

