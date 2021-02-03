Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.: Eco-Growth Supplies, Inc. Announces Early Adoption of Its 454 Bag

The company has begun hiring a dedicated sales force to meet anticipated demand.

White Market cannabis farms have purchased quantities that safely package over 2,000 pounds of cannabis.

The company has closed an initial transaction with one of the largest hydroponics chains in the United States.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Eco-Growth Strategies (the "Company" or "Eco-Growth Strategies") (OTC PINK:ECGS), a nutraceutical company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in sourcing and extraction of trusted North American hemp, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eco-Growth Supplies, Inc., (EGS) has in its first month closed multiple orders and received a positive response from both farmers as well as distributors. More specifically, EGS is now the chosen bag of several large-scale white market cannabis farms who have purchased quantities that can safely package over 2,000 pounds of cannabis. Additionally, the company has closed an initial transaction with one of the largest hydroponics chain in the United States.

As previously disseminated, EGS will showcase products designed to service the multi-billion-dollar hemp and cannabis market. The 454 Bag, which is the company's flagship stock keeping unit (SKU), is a one-of-a-kind, top quality, environmentally conscious 454 gram vacuum sealed bag that provides unrivaled odor control, a more reliable seal and better protection against oxygen and moisture.

The company has hired an experienced sales representative and intends to continue building out a dedicated sales force for the 454 bags as well as other SKUs that are currently being developed.

"We are pleased with the early reception and adoption of our 454 bag," said Tate Howe, President of Eco-Growth Supplies. "To have closed multiple sales within such a short period of time speaks volumes as to the unmet need that this product serves. While still early days, we feel this trend will continue. We believe our objective of achieving significant market share with projected revenue of two-million dollars over the next twelve months is attainable," added Howe.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made has not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

