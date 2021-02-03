

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) reported that its net earnings attributable to the company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.dropped to $36 million or $0.01 per share from $2.80 billion or $1.88 per share last year.



The company recorded a $4.7 billion increase in the Skyrizi contingent consideration liability due to higher estimated future sales driven by stronger market share uptake and favorable clinical trial results as well as lower interest rates.



Adjusted earnings per share were $2.92 compared to $2.21 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.85 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Worldwide net revenues were $13.858 billion, an increase of 59.2 percent on a reported basis, or an increase of 6.8 percent on a comparable operational basis. Analysts expected revenue of $13.70 billion for the fourth-quarter.



Global Humira net revenues were $5.152 billion up 4.8 percent on a reported basis, or 4.4 percent on an operational basis. U.S. Humira net revenues were $4.293 billion, an increase of 8.2 percent. Internationally, Humira net revenues were $859 million, a decrease of 9.4 percent on a reported basis, or 11.4 percent on an operational basis, due to biosimilar competition.



Looking ahead for the full-year 2021, the company projects earnings per share to be in the range of $6.69 - $6.89 and adjusted earnings per share of $12.32 to $12.52. Analysts expect annual earnings of $12.18 per share.



