EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 02 February 2021 was 310.6p including estimated current period revenue and 305.3p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 38,462,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 26,046,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







03 February 2021



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58