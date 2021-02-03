The global workforce analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 983.73 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workforce Analytics Market 2020-2024

The rise in demand for cloud-based solutions is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the availability of open-source workforce analytics might challenge growth.

Global Workforce Analytics Market: End-user

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the retail segment in 2019. The segment is driven by rising investments in the global retailing industry. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Global Workforce Analytics Market: Geographic Landscape

North America dominated the market with a 36% share in 2019. Factors such as the presence of major technology vendors, growing retail and IT sectors, and early adoption of technologies such as cloud-based solutions are driving the growth of the market in the region.

The US is the key market for workforce analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and South America.

Companies Covered

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kronos Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Paycor Inc.

SAP SE

Tableau Software LLC

Workday Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Workforce Analytics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in workforce analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the workforce analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the workforce analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of workforce analytics market, vendors

