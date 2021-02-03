Advances In Technology & Decreasing Costs Leading to Increased Use Of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Delivering Medical Products

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in technology and decreasing costs have led to an increased use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by the military and civilian sectors. The use of UAVs in commerce is restricted by US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, but the FAA is drafting new regulations that are expected to expand commercial applications. Currently, the transportation of medical goods in times of critical need is limited to wheeled motor vehicles and manned aircraft, options that can be costly and slow. There is a growing demand for the use of UAVs to deliver medical products and devices, including blood derivatives and pharmaceuticals, to hospitals, mass casualty scenes, and offshore vessels in times of critical demand. A recent report from ResearchAndMarkets projected that the global medical supply delivery service market size is expected to reach USD 96.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The increasing need for quick and secure transportation of supplies, devices, samples and specimens for testing and reducing logistics costs are some of the major factors driving the market. Active stocks in the markets this week include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: PLRTF) (CSE: PRT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

The ResearchAndMarkets report continued: "Based on the application, the medical supplies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the increasing need for faster delivery of medicines required at the time of natural calamities and emergencies. On the other hand, the emergency services segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for ambulance drones to deliver various drugs and devices in emergencies… The rising demand for courier services to transport lab specimens, paperwork, prescription medications, lab work, infusion medicine, and equipment are driving the market growth. On the other hand, drones delivery segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to the rising adoption of drones to transport blood and blood components during emergencies and disease outbreaks."

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT.CNQ) (OTCQB: PLRTF)BREAKING NEWS:PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES IMMINENT COMPLETION OF MEDIMOD FOR EMERGENCY BIOLOGICAL AND VACCINE TRANSPORT -Plymouth Rock Technologies ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in developing threat detection and unmanned technologies, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its PRT X1 and XV UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) payload systems.

MediMod is an active insulated refrigerated storage module that will have multiple medical uses and advantages, including assisting with the immediate need for rapid deployment of COVID-19 vaccine transportation to remote sites or between medical facilities as part of multiple national campaigns for mass vaccination.

The transportation module will be dual-use and can be set for warm or cool state for the transportation of blood, human transplant organs and various vaccines across cities and remote destinations.

Whilst some vaccines must be stored at extreme temperatures and others less so, all must be in a state of refrigeration. In the case of vaccines and in particular inoculation for COVID-19, the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) regulations stipulate that storage unit temperatures must be monitored regularly and checked and recorded at the beginning of each workday to determine if any momentary removals have occurred since the last temperature check.

The PRT system differs significantly from the 'cool-box' approach. The PRT X1 MediMod has the benefit of using an integrated active cooling and heating system within a detachable module that is also thermally insulated. This will allow for 1,200 doses to be transported within the MediMod via the PRT X1 multirotor drone and 6,000 doses on the PRT XV fixed wing VTOL system.

"This isn't a reactionary product to the COVID-19 outbreak. Our engineers and scientists were devising this module to address the need for blood and organ transport for the future phases of the UK National Health Service (NHS) Medical Air Corridor as part of 'Project XCelerate'", stated Carl Cagliarini, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of PRT. We have already proved out the PRT X1 being used in emergency situations to deliver an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) system on the PRT X1 to remote and inaccessible locations. The MediMod, having an immediate use to assist in the deployment of vaccines, is an additional capability that adds a greater value proposition of its original intent of rapid biological transport. The module will attach to both X1 and XV unmanned platforms" concluded Cagliarini.

"This medical transport capability is not simply a matter of delivery to remote places, the daily reports of tens of thousands of vaccines spoiled because of logistics delays is a real issue" stated Dana Wheeler, Co-Founder and CEO of PRT. "Using MediMod ensures that vaccine efficacy remains intact beyond the simple delivery flight time. We believe that this capability will help tremendously here in the United States, South America and even more so in the developing world where the refrigeration issue over a 30-50-minute flight will make a real difference. We will of course be submitting updates of this capability to our contacts in Government, United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO)" concluded Wheeler. Read this and more news for PRT at:https://www.plyrotech.com/news/



Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced its first-ever purchase of eleven Boeing 767-300 aircraft, expanding its fleet to continue to serve customers. The purchases include seven aircraft from Delta and four aircraft from WestJet, which will join the network by 2022. Amazon Air's fleet expansion comes at a time when customers are relying on fast, free shipping more than ever.

"Our goal is to continue delivering for customers across the U.S. in the way that they expect from Amazon, and purchasing our own aircraft is a natural next step toward that goal," said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Amazon Global Air. "Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations, which in turn helps us to keep pace in meeting our customer promises."

Amazon Air plays a central role in delivering for customers by transporting items across longer distances in shorter timeframes. The four aircraft purchased from WestJet in March are currently undergoing passenger to cargo conversion and will join Amazon Air's network in 2021, and the seven aircraft from Delta will enter Amazon's air cargo network in 2022. These fleet additions will ensure added capacity in Amazon Air's network for years to come. The company will continue to rely on third-party carriers to operate these new aircraft.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, recently announced memorandum of understanding with the Canadian government to produce NVX-CoV2373, the Company's protein-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in Canada.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, our top priority has been the health and safety of all Canadians," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Today, we are investing in our biomanufacturing capacity so that we have the made-in-Canada vaccines and treatments we need to protect Canadians, now and in the future, and recover from the impacts of COVID-19."

"The Canadian government has been diligent in partnering with Novavax to ensure broad access of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the citizens of Canada," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. "Establishing a manufacturing foothold in Canada will be an important step forward in our quest to deliver an urgently needed safe and effective vaccine."

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recently announced topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial, demonstrating that the investigational single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in development at its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies met all primary and key secondary endpoints. The topline safety and efficacy data are based on 43,783 participants accruing 468 symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

The Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in protecting moderate to severe COVID-19, with co-primary endpoints of 14 days and 28 days following vaccination. Among all participants from different geographies and including those infected with an emerging viral variant, Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, 28 days after vaccination. The onset of protection was observed as early as day 14. The level of protection against moderate to severe COVID-19 infection was 72% in the United States, 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa, 28 days post-vaccination.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading drone systems and solutions provider, recently announced the Company has agreed to acquire MicaSense, Inc from Parrot (Euronext Paris: PARRO), Europe's leading drone group, in a combined cash and stock transaction valued at $23 million.

Based in Seattle, Washington, MicaSense has been at the forefront of advanced drone sensor development since its founding in 2014, having formed integration partnerships with several leading fixed wing and multicopter drone manufacturers, including DraganFly, senseFly, Quantum-Systems and Wingtra, among others. MicaSense's patented, high precision thermal and multispectral sensors serve the aerial mapping and analytics needs of the agriculture market, and are well positioned to address applications in advanced inspection in the energy and insurance sectors and autonomous flight safety for package delivery, among other solutions. MicaSense's high performance proprietary products, including Altum, RedEdge-MX, RedEdge-MX Blue and Atlas Flight, have global distribution in 70 countries.

