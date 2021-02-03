Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") begins support of Vendmost LLC. Solution for Helmsley Spear Properties

Vendmost Thermascanner Reader, provided by Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC Markets "ATHC") Installed in two Helmsley Spear Properties

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) Has supplied Thermascan units to its exclusive distributor Vendmost, which have been installed in two Helmsley Spear properties located at 48 Wall Street and the other at 83 Maiden Lane, both located in the Financial District in Manhattan. These devices are targeted to assist building management and its tenants in mitigating the risks of Covid related incidents. With its smart AI technology, the Vendmost Thermascanner scans five points of the face for a facial recognition system with a high success rate for more accurate contact tracing.

"We are excited to see how quickly our newly formed partnership with Vendmost has begun taking shape on the ground with these two staple properties in the New York City area. We look forward to continue providing our technologies and support as these products add value and risk mitigation to these and many more properties in the pipeline" Said Alex Lemberg, President. ATHC

"We are so pleased to install this new technology which ensures the safety of all our tenants and visitors at 48 Wall Street and 83 Maiden Lane. This was a very important project to us at Helmsley Spear, and we are proud to be a leader in the industry for health, safety, and ease of access, by using Vendmost Thermoscans" said Kent M. Swig, President. Helmsley Spear

For more information:

Contact: Alex Lemberg

Email: alemberg@acthorp.com

Phone: (516)-253-1203

Information about Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: ATHC) is available online and will be updated in the coming days. Please visit https://athcorp.com.

About Helmsley Spear

Since 1866, Helmsley Spear has been a leader in commercial real estate creating legendary deals that are the cornerstones of the real estate industry, and is the oldest, continually operating real estate firm in America. Evolving from a real estate appraisal company to a full-service firm providing highly-skilled, professional performance and bottom-line profitability for its clients, Helmsley Spear provides property owners and users of real estate with a full array of services including: office and retail leasing; property and asset management; capital advisory services; investment sales and financing; project development and construction management; preventative maintenance and engineering; insurance services and appraisal. Helmsley Spear is independently owned and operated with offices in New York and San Francisco.

About Vendmost

Vendmost, LLC., first in wellness, was founded during the height of the 2020 pandemic in New York City. After developing reactive processes and testing numerous solutions, Vendmost began to offer "plug and play" proactive technologies and solutions which promote public health and safety. Formed as a joint venture between Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp., a technology-driven solution provider, and Helmsley Spear, Inc., the oldest continuously operating property management company in the U.S., Vendmost is acutely aware of the needs of customers and capabilities of technology-based solutions. Our services, products, technologies, and applications are designed to promote health, safety and wellness. The offerings are applicable for personal use, to public and private sectors, and government. In addition, Vendmost is the exclusive distributor of ATHC Thermascan products.

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC Markets: "ATHC"), is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

Certain shareholders and affiliates of ATHC and Vendmost are sharing responsibilities in both entities.

SOURCE: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627603/Accelerated-Technologies-Holding-Corp-OTC-Markets-ATHC-begins-support-of-Vendmost-LLC-Solution-for-Helmsley-Spear-Properties