Universal Power Industry Corporation: Play Market Enters Production Agreement With Elie Tahari Licensee

GREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Play Market a subsidiary of Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC PINK:UPIN) announced today that it has entered into a production and marketing agreement with VBG, LLC (the licensee) for certain women's clothing to be sold under the Elie Tahari brand.

Play Market will be responsible for, but not limited to design, fabric selection, manufacturer selection, quality control and delivery of product to the end user. The value of the initial order consisting of ten containers of womenswear will be $2,537,500. The company looks forward to a long and lucrative relationship with VBG, LLC.

About Universal Power Industry Corporation:

Universal Power Industry Corporation (UPIN) is a diversified holding company that owns, invests and or manages select businesses, and on special opportunities will provide financing solutions to companies at various developmental stages. Our business objectives cover a wide range of sectors from consumer/industrial products, technology research and development/startups. Please follow us on social media for additional updates at Facebook, Twitter, OTCMarkets or visit our company website UPINholdings.com.

