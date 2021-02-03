

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of the Biden Administration's National Strategy to expand equitable access to COVID vaccines for the American public starting next week, those eligible for the vaccine will have the opportunity to be vaccinated at select pharmacies across the country through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination.



Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, announced that as the first phase of this program launches, more than 40,000 retail pharmacies nationwide will receive limited vaccine supply to vaccinate priority groups at no cost. The initial shipment of 1 million doses will be distributed to 6,500 stores starting February 11.



This program is a public-private partnership with 21 national pharmacy partners and networks of independent pharmacies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) selected pharmacy partners based on factors including their ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.



The White House advised the public to check their pharmacy's website to find out if vaccine is available as supply will be limited in the initial phase.



The selected Pharmacies include Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Inc., Walmart, Inc., Rite Aid Corp., The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp. and Albertsons Companies, Inc.



Building on last week's announcement, the government will increase weekly vaccine supply to states, Tribes, and territories to 10.5 million doses nationwide beginning this week. This is a 22 percent increase since President Joe Biden assumed office on January 20.



'The Administration is committing to maintaining this as the minimum supply level for the next three weeks, and we will continue to work with manufacturers in their efforts to ramp up supply,' the White House said.



In another important action, President Biden directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to fully reimburse states for the cost of masks, gloves, emergency feeding actions, sheltering at risk populations, and mobilization of the National Guard.



This reimbursement is estimated to cost $3-5 billion and is only a small share of the resources that states need to fight the pandemic - including for testing, genomic sequencing, and mass vaccination centers.



To fully support the needs of states, Tribes, and territories to contain the pandemic and vaccinate their populations, President Biden is requesting $350 billion from Congress in American Rescue Plan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de