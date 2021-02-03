VIP-Media: How Dr. Brian, Pioneer In Conquering Keratoconus, Is Now Conquering TikTok As The "Go To" Doctor For Facts Vs Fiction

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / When you're known in the industry as the "Surgeon's surgeon," there's a lot of pressure to live up to the expectations. Luckily for Brian Boxer Wachler, M.D., an eye surgeon based in Beverly Hills, this is an easy feat. A pioneer in eye procedures for Keratoconus, vision correction, whiter eyes, and dry eyes, Dr. Brian is extremely sought after by fellow surgeons, including brain surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, breast cancer surgeons, as well as registered nurses and pharmacists, and of course, his peers in the eye surgery field. Beyond this seal of approval from professionals in the medical industry, Dr. Brian is also trusted by numerous celebrities, film and TV stars, famous musicians, professional athletes, CEOs, and government leaders in the United States and abroad.

While it's easy for medical professionals who have such high level clients, especially those in the lavish area of Beverly Hills, to quickly become consumed with the culture of glitz and glam, one of the things that sets Dr. Brian apart is that he sees patients from all walks of life, famous or not. He is consistently described as one of the most down to earth doctors most patients ever meet.

"Healthcare in our country is becoming "soul-less." Patients are now packed into waiting rooms where they flip through outdated magazines until a robotic staff member beckons their name aloud in front of the herd. We have been, are, and always will be the "antidote." If you don't appreciate being treated like cattle in a doctor's office, then you can identify with our philosophy of not rushing you through your appointment," Dr. Brian outlines.

Dr. Brian cites his education at Dartmouth Medical School as one of the primary reasons he was able to stay so grounded, despite where his practice is located. Dartmouth has its campus in scenic, rural New Hampshire, and Dr. Brian can recall countless times his professors would invite their students to their homes for a meal with their own family. He remembers his instructors as being humble and kind. These attitudes shaped his own practice, where there are "no egos allowed."

"You might say we're old-school in the sense that we practice medicine the way it was practiced 50 years ago with high level, personal care. I suppose that's the reason patients enjoy surprising us with thank you goodies. Or maybe it's because they took pleasure in unwinding in our pampering spa-feeling practice. Even as the practice of medicine becomes as mechanical as a cow getting milked in a dairy factory, we will always have the soul for taking great care of people," Dr. Brian says.

Dr. Brian also finds the time to be a successful author. Already having written three popular books on Keratoconus, the new year holds exciting things for Dr. Brian as he works toward his follow up book on his previous #1 Amazon best selling book, Perceptual Intelligence.

True to his tendency to make healthcare accessible to all, his social media presence - in particular on TikTok - has exploded in the last six months. He's garnered a following of over 860,000 followers on TIkTok as the go-to person to call out what's fake and what's true when it comes to viral health topics.

To check out Dr. Brian's procedures, be sure to check out his website, and to stay the most up to date with his success and take on viral health trends, be sure to follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

