Mittwoch, 03.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
WKN: 893509 ISIN: GB0007739609 Ticker-Symbol: LFP 
Frankfurt
03.02.21
14:45 Uhr
15,800 Euro
+0,200
+1,28 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
03.02.2021 | 16:28
Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights

DJ Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights 
03-Feb-2021 / 14:54 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following: 
 
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 252,143,923 ordinary shares with a 
nominal value of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares 
in Treasury. 
 
Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 252,143,923. 
 
The above figure of 252,143,923 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's disclosure and transparency 
rules. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: Richard Hawker 
Assistant Company Secretary 
Tel: 07920 267453 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007739609 
Category Code:  TVR 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:   92876 
EQS News ID:    1165582 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 09:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
