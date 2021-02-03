Hanover Company Announces Hanover Tuscan Village Now Open and Leasing

Luxury residences part of 170-acre master plan development with shopping and more

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Be a part of a 170-acre community, featuring retail shops and restaurants by leasing a luxury unit at Hanover Tuscan Village, a new offering courtesy of the Hanover Company.

The high-end residences - 281 units across five-stories - feature studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Residents will enjoy the peace that comes with private fenced yards and select access to a courtyard with outdoor dining, as well as spacious living areas.

The Hanover Company notes that on-site amenities include a resident clubhouse with Smart TV lounge, 24-hour fitness club, and resort-style pool courtyard with poolside seating for relaxing and socializing.

As part of a Tuscan Village's community, residents will have easy access to more than 75 retail shops, 15 restaurants, and much more. Just outside the master community are other top shops, including Market Basket, The Mall at Rockingham Park (the largest in the state), and Target.

As the residences are close to the I-93, it is also convenient to get to Boston, Manchester, and Nashua for shopping, strolling, or business.

Become one of the founding residents of Hanover Tuscan Village by applying today! The Hanover Company says that those signing up now will receive a half month free with a lease term that is 13 months or longer.

Learn more at hanovertuscanvillage.com.

About Hanover Company

With more than three decades of experience and more than 62,000 units across the country, Hanover Company based in Houston, Texas, is among the most active private real estate companies in the country. As a vertically integrated company, it has expertise in acquisitions, development, and management of high-quality multi-family residential properties nationwide. Hanover Company operates by its mission statement to provide a superior living experience at a superior value for its residents. For more information about the company and its portfolio, visit hanoverco.com.

About Hanover Tuscan Village

Located at 3 Artisan Street, Salem, NH, Hanover Tuscan Village offers 281 units and five stories. The luxury living units are part of a 170-acre master plan development including retail shops, restaurants, and office space, with a short trip to other shopping and major centers. Apartments feature private fenced yards, wood-style flooring in spacious living areas, as well as on-site amenities including a 24-fitness club with TechnoGym cardio and strength equipment, resident clubhouse with shuffleboard, and much more.

Contact:

Hanover Tuscan Village

3 Artisan Street,

Salem, NH 03079

https://www.hanovertuscanvillage.com/

https://www.hanoverco.com/

SOURCE: Hanover Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627616/Hanover-Company-Announces-Hanover-Tuscan-Village-Now-Open-and-Leasing