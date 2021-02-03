Anzeige
Dow Jones News
03.02.2021 | 16:55
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: AGM Statement 
03-Feb-2021 / 15:21 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') 
Result of 2021 AGM 
 
 
3 February 2021 
 
 
At DMGT's Annual General Meeting held this afternoon, all of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, included 
in the Circular to Ordinary Shareholders dated 9 December 2020, were duly approved. 
 
In accordance with paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed by Ordinary shareholders, 
concerning special business, have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority. They will shortly be available for 
inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website. 
 
The results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting are available on DMGT's website at: www.dmgt.com/ 
shareholder-services/agm-information 
 
 
 
 
 
Enquiries:         Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary, 020 3615 2904 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code:  AGM 
TIDM:           DMGT 
LEI Code:       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92877 
EQS News ID:    1165556 
 
