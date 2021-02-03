DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: AGM Statement

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: AGM Statement 03-Feb-2021 / 15:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') Result of 2021 AGM 3 February 2021 At DMGT's Annual General Meeting held this afternoon, all of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, included in the Circular to Ordinary Shareholders dated 9 December 2020, were duly approved. In accordance with paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed by Ordinary shareholders, concerning special business, have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority. They will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website. The results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting are available on DMGT's website at: www.dmgt.com/ shareholder-services/agm-information Enquiries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary, 020 3615 2904 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: AGM TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 92877 EQS News ID: 1165556 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

