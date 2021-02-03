GreenBank Capital Inc.: GreenBank Capital Management Cease Trade Order Expires

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) (the "Company") is providing this report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

GreenBank is pleased to report that on January 21, 2021 the Company filed its audited financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2020, the related Management's Discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (the "Annual Filings") as required. Furthermore, on January 29, 2021 the Company filed its unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended October 31, 2020 and the related management's discussion and analysis and officer certifications (the "Q1 Filings") as required by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

As a result, on February 2, 2021 GreenBank received notice that the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") against the Company's chief executive officer and acting chief financial officer on December 1, 2020 has been allowed to lapse/expire.

In its previous press releases dated November 13, 2020, December 1, 2020, December 16, December 28, 2020, and January 8, 2021 the Company indicated that it had not yet filed its Annual Filings which were required to be filed on November 30, 2020. These press releases disclosed that the OSC, GreenBank's principal regulator, had accepted the Company's request for, and the OSC had granted, an MCTO against the Company's chief executive officer and acting chief financial officer on December 1, 2020 in respect of the Annual Filings.

Separately, in its previous press releases dated January 8, and January 22, 2021, the Company indicated that it had not yet filed its Q1 Filings as required.

As indicated above, all of GreenBank Capital's Continuous Disclosure Obligations have been now fulfilled and the MCTO has therefore been allowed to lapse/expire.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a merchant banking business listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (trading symbols CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF and FRA: 2TL). GreenBank's 100% subsidiary GreenBank Financial Inc. is a merchant bank. GreenBank has a multi-sector, multi-stage investment thesis with a global remit. GreenBank's investment approach is to identify companies with the capacity for rapid growth with a strong management team, that can be scaled and prepared for a public listing over a period of 6-24 months. GreenBank's portfolio companies comprise equity investments in 11 small cap businesses, namely; 19% of Staminier Limited, a United Kingdom Merchant Banking firm; 59.5% of Kabaddi Games Inc, developers of a mobile application game based on the sport of Kabaddi; 52.5% of Blockchain Evolution Inc, owners of the world's first identification based blockchain, 21.4% of Ubique Minerals Limited, a zinc exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 47.5% of GBC Grand Exploration Inc, a gold exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 19% of Inside Bay Street Corporation, a financial news communications company; 34.8% of Gander Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company; 10% of Reliable Stock Transfer Inc, a Canadian small cap transfer agency; 25.2% of Buchans Wileys Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company; 10% of The Lonsdale Group LLC, a USA based private equity company focused on small cap investments; and 8.3% of Minfocus Exploration Corp (TSXV: MFX), a mineral exploration company.

For more information please see www.GreenBankCapitalInc.com, or contact Mark Wettreich at (647) 693 9411 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of GreenBank Capital Inc., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the businesses comprising GreenBank's investment portfolio. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GreenBank can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and GreenBank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

