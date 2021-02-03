AWS ISV Accelerate program to streamline onboarding of shared customers

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a global leader in API Management, is building on its elite technology alliance with Amazon Web Services (AWS), joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. AWS ISV Accelerate is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting participating independent software vendors with the AWS Sales organization.

"Axway and AWS continue to build on the strength of its AWS Advanced Technology Partner designation to deliver optimized and integrated solutions on AWS," said Vince Padua, Axway CTIO. "Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, existing and new customers can rely on both companies to align for a more efficient sales process."

Participation in AWS ISV Accelerate shows that Axway has demonstrated technical expertise on AWS as well as proven customer success. It also means Axway customers benefit from an optimized solution, where Axway teams have direct access to AWS resources.

A recent example of a successful Axway and AWS shared customer is Datlas, an Italian business processing service provider that helps enterprises unlock the value of their data with API-driven business-process outsourcing.

"By deploying Amplify API Management as our core orchestration layer, we gain a single point of control for our microservices, front-end, and third-party systems cutting management complexity substantially," said Matteo Settepani, R&D and Software Development Manager at Datlas.

Even during a challenging economic year for Italian companies, Datlas managed to grow its business significantly. Datlas recently completed a proof-of-concept with Axway and AWS Fargate, a serverless compute engine for containers that works with both Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

"AWS teams can now work hand-in-hand with us on a proof-of-concept for the customer," said Padua. "With AWS ISV Accelerate, we can meet those needs more quickly than ever before."

This announcement comes shortly after Axway's recognition as an AWS Partner with AWS Healthcare Competency and AWS Life Sciences Competency designations, a status that recognizes Axway for developing and delivering advanced, reliable solutions for healthcare vendors, payers, and providers.

Learn more about how Axway and AWS are helping healthcare customers dramatically speed time-to-value.

About Axway

Axway gives heritage IT infrastructure new life, helping more than 11,000 customers worldwide build on what they already have to digitally transform, add new business capabilities, and drive growth. With our Amplify API integration platform the only open, independent platform for managing and governing APIs across integration patterns, the hybrid cloud, and 3rd-party solutions we help companies integrate faster, reach new markets, and create brilliant digital experiences. Our MFT and B2B integration solutions have been trusted for 20 years. Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) employs over 1,800 people in 18 countries. Learn more at axway.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005760/en/

