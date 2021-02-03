Next Level Marketing Discusses the Importance of Paid Social Media Marketing for Businesses

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Today's modern consumers are more entwined and involved on social media than ever before, with some research putting the daily time spent on social media by adults at almost two and a half hours.

Although websites, SEO, and direct marketing have their place, businesses can't afford to take a singular 'if we build it they will come' approach. In 2021 and beyond, savvy businesses need to be where their target audience spends the majority of their time online. And in today's market landscape, that place is on social media platforms.

A Channel Primed for Hyper-Growth

According to Next Level Marketing, social media marketing offers a unique opportunity never before available to businesses, on a grand scale. These platforms know the people on their platforms better than those individual's own friends in many cases. Access to unparalleled data combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning empowers marketers to uncover hidden gems and unique opportunities while avoiding costly mistakes.

But it's not just about the data. In 2021 more than 3 billion people are expected to be on social media, with Facebook currently owning 1.4 billion of that market share. This gives businesses unparalleled direct and immediate access to an audience of epic proportions.

A More Engaging and 'Connected' Channel

Today's consumer is savvy, research-oriented and often seeks out information from multiple sources before making a buying decision. Over 80% of purchase decisions incorporate a search engine query, with social media the second-highest driver of purchase decisions at 68%. This makes both organic SEO on Google as well as a strong social presence so powerful, with one channel reinforcing the other.

Although Pay Per Click (PPC) campaigns on other mediums can be quite profitable, according to Next Level Marketing, "Paid Social Media is different. Campaigns on social help your audience to 'connect' with a brand and have a more personalized experience that is engaging, fun, emotionally driven, and shareable." All factors that businesses know drive the type of trust and relationships needed to turn prospects into raving fans and loyal customers.

Next Level Marketing's Paid Social Media Services

Managed and executed by a highly talented team of certified social media marketing specialists, NLM's paid social media campaigns are designed to synergistically complement their clients' marketing mix while driving key performance indicators (primarily sales).

Platforms Include:

Facebook

Snapchat

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Pinterest

YouTube

And others…

With over 16 years of experience in paid social media, NLM has a strong and documented track record of helping its clients get results. This, combined with the agency's dedication to performance and innovation, has made the agency a highly-sought out partner for social media as a growth channel.

Services Provided as Part of Campaigns Include:

Creation of social media pages and/or optimization of existing pages

Optimization for engagement and conversion

Bio optimization, content creation, multimedia (photos, videos)

Reputation management and reviews

Curated weekly posts and engaging content

Cross-marketing and syndication making use of hashtags

Crafting of attention-grabbing social ads

Campaign planning, execution, and management

Optimizing for maximum ROAS (return on ad spend)

Fine-tuned conversion tracking to demonstrate value and yield key insights

About Next Level Marketing

Next Level Marketing is one of the nation's leading marketing firms, backed by an impressive resume of documented client results that speaks for itself. Having worked with businesses ranging from local mom and pop operations to multinational Fortune 500 companies, Next Level Marketing is agile, capable and ready to tackle any challenge.

Next to Google, social media platforms are the second most frequented digital mediums online, presenting an incredible opportunity to connect and engage with prospective customers at scale. NLM helps local businesses leverage these platforms to their advantage, driving sales while keeping costs low.

Those interested in achieving similar results or who are interested in learning more about how NLM can help their business or brand are encouraged to reach out via their official website.

