Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Find a Future, Not Just a Job on Amzur's New Careers Website

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Amzur Technologies, Inc. today announced the launch of a new careers website at techisourpassion.com. This website was designed to provide something more tangible to candidates looking for more information about Amzur.

"This is more than just your typical corporate careers website," said Kasturi Rao, Human Resources manager of Amzur's India Operations. "It is designed by the Amzurians for the future Amzurians. On the new website, we've included employees' creative content as well as the type of technologies they work on."

The new career site contains Amzur's mission and values, culture, benefits and perks, associate testimonials, awards, information, internal and external programs, locations, and links to company social media profiles, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. The website has a dynamic career page with the most recent job postings, links, and content.

"We wanted to do more than just displaying some basic information about Amzur, the current job openings, and perhaps a few pictures of the workspace," said Bengi Lynch, director of Digital Marketing. She added that they worked with a lot of Amzurians to put the site together in a short amount of time.

Additionally, in 2021, techisourpassion.com will feature in-depth information about technology occupations, hiring trends, blogs written by Amzurians, and career topics related to the information technology industry.

"We are hoping the website will serve as a tool to give a reason for the good candidates to stay an additional minute or two, get to know Amzur, and apply for a position," Rao said.

About Amzur: Based in Tampa, Florida, with a workforce of 300 across two continents, Amzur offers technology and staffing services at a size and scale that provide optimal flexibility. In addition to IT staffing, its expertise spans NetSuite implementation, Internet of Things, product engineering, and more. For three consecutive years, Amzur received the TechServe Alliance "Excellence Award," which recognizes IT and engineering staffing and solutions firms that have demonstrated outstanding performance, team productivity, and dedication to continuous improvement. For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@amzur.com.

