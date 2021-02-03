Loan to Increase Production Capacity by 400% & Shift Company into a Cashflow Positive Status Once Daly Facility Opened

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Wild Horse Properties L.P. (the "Lender" or "Wild Horse") for a secured convertible loan (the "Convertible Loan") in the aggregate principal amount of US$2 million (the "Principal Amount.").

The proceeds of the Convertible Loan are to be used exclusively for capital expenditures at the Company's Daly Facility located in Modesto, California (the "Facility.").

"We are excited to finally unlock the production capacity of the Daly Facility with this direct investment. We believe that scaling our cultivation capacity precipitates industrial level distribution, manufacturing and processing rewarding shareholders with significant revenue growth. We have been in the planning stage for several months," stated Alan Applonie, Company General Manager, "and are very happy to have secured the necessary funding required to realize this vision." A reminder to shareholders, Mr. Applonie comes from Taylor Farms an organic produce grower in the central valley where Alan was part of the original founding management team and responsible for annual gross revenues exceeding US$1 Billion.

The Facility build out consists of four phases; with receipt of the Company's occupancy permit for Phase One, the Company will be shifting its distribution business from the Jerusalem property. Cultivation will continue at full capacity at the Jerusalem facility.

"With this funding we will be completing the construction of our first phase at the facility, which is approximately 80% finished," stated Bob Blink, CEO. "Once complete, this represents a significant milestone for the company, and one that should boost profits and set the stage for our Californian expansion. After a lengthy and thorough due diligence process, we are delighted to have found the right partners in Wild Horse for this exciting next phase."

The Convertible Loan will bear interest (the "Interest") at the rate of 10% per annum (compounded annually) over a 2-year term from the date of execution of the definitive loan agreement and related security agreements (the "Definitive Agreement Date.") The Interest is payable annually in cash starting on the anniversary of the Definitive Agreement Date. The Convertible Loan will mature two years from the date of the Definitive Agreement Date (the "Maturity Date"), whereupon the Company will repay the Principal Amount, plus all accrued but unpaid Interest, in cash. The Company will be entitled to draw down on the Loan at any time and from time to time, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions of precedent.

Subject to applicable regulatory approval, the entire Principal Amount outstanding is convertible at the Lender's option after expiry of the applicable statutory hold period into common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), at a fixed conversion price of US $0.59 per common share (the "Conversion Price"), at any time from the Definitive Agreement Date until Maturity Date.

Upon and from the first drawdown by the Company of any part of the Convertible Loan, the Lender will be entitled to appoint one member to the Board of Directors of the Company.

The proposed transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval and the completion of definitive documentation by February 15, 2021.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

