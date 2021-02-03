Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
ACCESSWIRE
03.02.2021 | 20:56
Consultant Robert Taylor Featured in DotCom Magazine Interview

SANGER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Successful consultant Robert Taylor was recently featured in an exclusive interview with DotCom Magazine. He shared insights he has learned throughout his career in consulting.

Robert Taylor is a former public adjuster who decided to leave that role behind and get into the lucrative field of consultancy. He now works as a full-time consultant and is based in Sanger, California.

The focus of the first part of the interview was largely focused on Taylor's career as a consultant. He described how his work as a consultant is primarily focused on handling risk management and serving as an advisory to policy holders and property management groups.

When asked how he keeps his customers happy, he replied that good quality customer service is always top of mind for him.

"I always have open lines of communication and make sure that I'm available 24/7 to my clients, and I mean that literally," Robert Taylor shared.

The next portion of the interview was centered around Taylor's experience as an entrepreneur. He shared some key advice for entrepreneurs who are starting out and explained that he has been an entrepreneur since he was 19 years old and he has truly taught himself everything he knows. Thus, he firmly believes (and is living proof of the fact) that if you've got the guts and the imagination, you can be a successful entrepreneur, even without proper mentorship or guidance. Though he did note that entrepreneurship inevitably comes with failures, he said that the most important thing is to be able to regroup and reassess in the face of failure.

The end of the interview ultimately came back to Robert Taylor's dedication to his clients. He described his customers as the "lifeline" of his business and for this reason, he said that he considers listening to clients to be the most important trait a leader can possess.

For more information, visit https://robert-k-taylor.com/.

About Robert Taylor

Robert Taylor is a former public adjuster turned consultant who is currently based in Sanger, California. When he isn't busy consulting, Taylor enjoys watching football (he is an avid San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants fan) and playing golf, which thankfully he can do year-round in sunny California.

Contact:

Name: Robert Taylor
Email: info@robert-k-taylor.com

SOURCE: Robert Taylor



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627767/Consultant-Robert-Taylor-Featured-in-DotCom-Magazine-Interview

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
