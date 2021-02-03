Kyle Krch Scholarship Program Continuing to Accept Applications

Students will be able to submit applications for the Kyle Krch Scholarship Program up until February 28, 2021

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Real estate investor Kyle Krch of Krch Realty Reno NV is happy to remind interested applicants that his scholarship program will be accepting submissions up until the deadline date of February 28, 2021. The Kyle Krch Scholarship Program is offering three scholarships of $2,000 USD each and is open to high school seniors and current college and university students across the U.S.

With more than 15 years of experience as a real estate investor, Kyle Krch is the founder of Krch Realty Reno NV and is one of the owners of Hughes Private Capital investment firm. Together, the companies boast over 250 team members and over $75 million in assets under management.

Students in the U.S. who are pursuing degrees related to Business, Finance, Medical, Computer Science, Engineering, and Aviation are eligible to apply for the Kyle Krch Scholarship Program. Special prioritization will be given to students interested in pursuing entrepreneurship and/or a post-graduate degree or certificate as they take the next step in their respective careers.

As part of their submissions, applicants are required to submit adequate proof of enrollment as well as a 500-word essay listing their program of choice, the college or university where they are studying, and what type of career they would like to pursue in the future. In the essays, applicants should share their hopes and ambitions for their future career and explain how the scholarship funds will help achieve them.

"I am humbled to have the opportunity to provide support to our future generation of leaders," says Kyle Krch of Krch Realty Reno NV.

One of the scholarship prizes will be exclusive to an applicant from Reno, Nevada, or one that attends the University of Reno, Nevada.

To apply for this opportunity, please visit kylekrchscholarship.com.

About Kyle Krch

Kyle Krch is a real estate investor from Reno, Nevada. He began his career in the United States Army and became a military intelligence analyst. He was later recruited into the Special Operations U.S. Army 75th Ranger Regiment. After attending the army's elite leadership course, Ranger School, he became one of the youngest Ranger qualified soldiers in the modern era at only 19 years of age. He was honorably discharged in 2001. He launched Krch Realty Reno NV at age 25 and grew the company into a regional real estate leader. He sold Krch Realty in 2019 to Hughes Private Capital and became an owner in the Hughes Private Capital investment firm. Collectively, the companies boast over 250 team members and over $75 million in assets under management. They are planning a national rollout to take place before the end of 2023.

